Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of CFMS opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Conformis by 54.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Conformis in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Conformis (Get Rating)
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
