Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRE. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.06) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.68) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 542.50 ($7.11).

Get Conduit alerts:

Shares of LON:CRE opened at GBX 382 ($5.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 395.12. Conduit has a 1-year low of GBX 340 ($4.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 568 ($7.44). The company has a market cap of £630.58 million and a PE ratio of -19.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Conduit’s payout ratio is -0.93%.

In other news, insider Elaine Whelan acquired 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £99,428 ($130,243.65). Also, insider Brian Williamson CBE acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($23,840.71).

Conduit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.