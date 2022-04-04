Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ML. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €161.33 ($177.29).

Shares of ML opened at €123.40 ($135.60) on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($143.79). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €130.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €135.88.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

