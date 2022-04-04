Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

