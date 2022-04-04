Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $20,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $305.57 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $269.31 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

