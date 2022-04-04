Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $41,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $126.57 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $116.25 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

