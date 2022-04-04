Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $173.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

