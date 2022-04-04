Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $269.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.43. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $236.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.