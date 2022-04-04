Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 787,955 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 185.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,955 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $36,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,659,000 after acquiring an additional 151,947 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 429,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.65 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

