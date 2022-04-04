Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 23,086 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,086 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $21,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $86.81 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.68 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

