Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $39.49 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

