Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $47,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,699,000 after acquiring an additional 291,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,128,000 after buying an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,515,000 after buying an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,594,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $81.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.