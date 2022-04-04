Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $40.40 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $40,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $416.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $437.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

