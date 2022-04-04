Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $34.11 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $34,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,982 shares of company stock worth $15,924,500. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $118.40 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.