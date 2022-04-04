Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $19.87 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $42.96 on Monday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

