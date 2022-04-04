Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $18.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,983 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

VMBS stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.23. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

