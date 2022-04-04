Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €9.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.66) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBK. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.42) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.21) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.69) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.69) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.14) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.17 ($8.98).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock opened at €7.18 ($7.89) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.58 and a 200-day moving average of €6.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.45).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.