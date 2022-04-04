Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.13. The company had a trading volume of 170,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $34,040,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 676,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,977,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,893,000 after buying an additional 102,801 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

