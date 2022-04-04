Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 928,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after buying an additional 1,370,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,568,000 after buying an additional 458,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after buying an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after buying an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.