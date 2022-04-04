Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 236,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after acquiring an additional 60,808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 607,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 576,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76,970 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RQI opened at $16.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

