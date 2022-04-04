Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Gap Up to $66.35

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.35, but opened at $68.57. Cogent Communications shares last traded at $68.81, with a volume of 233 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 332.04%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,920 shares of company stock valued at $184,346. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

