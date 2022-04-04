Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.88.

CCOI opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 332.04%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,920 shares of company stock worth $184,346 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 40.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 631,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

