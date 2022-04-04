Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KOF. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,170. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after buying an additional 181,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

