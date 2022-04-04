CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.50

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 212047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

CNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

