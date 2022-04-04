CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $78.00. The company traded as high as $71.40 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 10879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after purchasing an additional 189,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

