Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46.

About Clover

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company is also involved in the production of encapsulated powders; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. It offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic acid tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milks, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

