Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy bought 1,000 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $28,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,710,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,387,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

