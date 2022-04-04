Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CLSD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.95.
CLSD stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.73.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 415,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,728 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.