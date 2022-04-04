City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of City stock opened at $78.75 on Thursday. City has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.92.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that City will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. City’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in City during the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in City by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in City during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

