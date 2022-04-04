Citigroup Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $94.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $105.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.45. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

