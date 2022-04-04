Citigroup Cuts Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Price Target to €27.00

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from €28.50 ($31.32) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.82.

OTCMKTS:JGHHY opened at $6.00 on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

