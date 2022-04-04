Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRUS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

