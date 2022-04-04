Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.