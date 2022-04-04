China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Shares Gap Up to $49.52

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.52, but opened at $51.81. China Petroleum & Chemical shares last traded at $51.81, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Petroleum & Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $2.4674 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

