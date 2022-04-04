China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE COE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.67. 349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.70. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Online Education Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

