China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,743. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.14% of China Natural Resources worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.