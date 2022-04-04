China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of China National Building Material stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28. China National Building Material has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $82.54.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

