China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of China National Building Material stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28. China National Building Material has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $82.54.
China National Building Material Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China National Building Material (CBUMY)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.