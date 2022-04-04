Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.
CSSE traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $11.49. 2,972,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,411. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
