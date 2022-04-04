Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

NYSE CVX opened at $165.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $321.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.