Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 433.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 83.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

CHGG stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $96.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

