Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 19,619 shares.The stock last traded at $87.00 and had previously closed at $87.61.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $823.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 14.55%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCF. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Chase by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 196,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chase by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

