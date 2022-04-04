Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,267. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
