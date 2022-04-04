Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 115.64%.

CHRA stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 150,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.25. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

