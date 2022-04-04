Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Issues Earnings Results

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 115.64%.

CHRA stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 150,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,325. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRA shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

