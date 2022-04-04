Chainlink 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $685.81 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $17.43 or 0.00037770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and approximately $685.81 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00108418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

