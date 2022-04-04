CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$98,168.98 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$98,168.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,163,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,121,727.86.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 21st, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$188,517.17.

Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.08 on Monday, reaching C$2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$629.50 million and a P/E ratio of 12.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.14.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$317.05 million. Research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.38.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

