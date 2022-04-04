Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 31.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.