Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $771.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 245,969 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

