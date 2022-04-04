Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CELU stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. Celularity has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Celularity by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

CELU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

