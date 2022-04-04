Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. Celsion has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

